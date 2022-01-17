Milovan Rajevac makes 'excuses' after Ghana's poor start to 2021 AFCON

Milovan Rajevac says he doesn’t have a quality team

Ghana plays Comoros in last Group C game



Asamoah Gyan leads Ghana’s top scorer’s chat



Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has started what can be termed as ‘the excuse game' ahead of Ghana’s all-important game against Comoros in the ongoing 2021 Africa of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars under Milovan Rajevac are winless in the 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations.



As a result, the Black Stars play Comoros at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with a win being the only result that can send them to the next round of the competition.

Speaking ahead of the big game on Tuesday, Milovan Rajevac stated that the quality of his current Black Stars team is inferior to the team he put together in 2010.



He also added that he does not have a player like Asamoah Gyan in the current Black Stars squad at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



“We don’t have the same team like 2010. Not enough time for preparations. We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan,” Milovan Rajevac said at his pre-match conference.





