5
Menu
Sports

Milovan Rajevac must be credited for Ghana's World Cup qualification - Dr. Randy Abbey

Milovan Rajevac Must Be Credited For Ghana's World Cup Qualification Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA part ways with Milovan Rajevac

Otto Addo arrives in Ghana after being named to replace Milovan Rajevac

Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey, wants former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac to have a share in the glory of Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Serbian coach qualified the Black Stars for the World Cup play-offs but didn't stay to end the job after being sacked for Ghana's abysmal performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Otto Addo took over the team on an interim basis and qualified Ghana for the Mundial in Qatar, which earned him the job permanently.

Speaking on Ghana's World Cup qualification in an interview with Original FM, Dr. Randy Abbey stated that Otto Addo alone should be credited with qualification to Qatar because the team couldn't have qualified for the playoff stage without the Serbian.

"Remember that Milovan Rajevac helped Ghana to reach the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup. Without him, we would not have been there.

"Yes, we had a bad Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], but he must be applauded for the work he did with the team by leading the team to the playoff," he told Accra-based Original FM.

JE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Arise Ghana demo: Prepare for a massacre - Sammy Gyamfi to IGP
7 NPP young brains chase MP seats
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists
How masturbation nearly ruined MOG Music
Presidency lists ECOWAS countries with ‘superior’ presidential jets
Kwesi Pratt recounts how ‘kume preko’ demo was birthed
Five top personalities who have openly endorsed Arise Ghana demo
Related Articles: