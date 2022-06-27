Milovan Rajevac must be credited for Ghana's World Cup qualification - Dr. Randy Abbey

Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

GFA part ways with Milovan Rajevac

Otto Addo arrives in Ghana after being named to replace Milovan Rajevac



Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup



Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey, wants former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac to have a share in the glory of Ghana's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Serbian coach qualified the Black Stars for the World Cup play-offs but didn't stay to end the job after being sacked for Ghana's abysmal performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Otto Addo took over the team on an interim basis and qualified Ghana for the Mundial in Qatar, which earned him the job permanently.

Speaking on Ghana's World Cup qualification in an interview with Original FM, Dr. Randy Abbey stated that Otto Addo alone should be credited with qualification to Qatar because the team couldn't have qualified for the playoff stage without the Serbian.



"Remember that Milovan Rajevac helped Ghana to reach the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup. Without him, we would not have been there.



"Yes, we had a bad Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], but he must be applauded for the work he did with the team by leading the team to the playoff," he told Accra-based Original FM.



JE/BOG