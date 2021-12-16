Milovan Rajevac names four local players in provisional Ghana squad for 2021 AFCON

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac is reported to have included four locally-based players in his provisional squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to announce his 2021 AFCON 40 provisional squad on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association and Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Mr. George Amoako earlier confirmed that they have already met to deliberate on the list.



"The coach is expected to name a provisional squad tomorrow (which is today). Yes, Milo has indeed requested additional backroom staff, the management committee sat on it yesterday and discussed it, I can't reveal what exactly he wants but we will update Ghanaians when the agreement is reached," George Amoako told Akoma FM.



However, media reports indicate that Dreams duo, Philimon Baffour, and Abdul Ftawu Issahaku will maintain their place in the Black Stars.



Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ishamil Ganiyu will be the only central defender from the local scene while Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Richard Attah will be amongst the goalkeepers in the yet-to-be-released list.