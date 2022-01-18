Milovan Rajevac 'never made Asamoah Gyan statement' - Coach Opeele

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng has taken on Ghanaian journalists over reportage on the pre-match press conference by Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac on Monday, January 17, 2021.



Opeele, in a Twitter post, chastised the media for not reporting accurately, the statement by Milovan Rajevac regarding the quality of the current team.



Despite multiple reports claiming that Milovan stated that the current team is inferior to the 2010 side, Opeele insists that the Serbian coach made no such statement.



He therefore the Ghanaian media to refrain from making such publications as it will court disaffection for the team.

"Oh so Milo never said the falsehood been peddled around about we not having Asamoah Gyan excuse. Let's stop this media lies Negros," he tweeted.



Milovan Rajevac is quoted to have said the current team is bereft of the quality possessed by the team that finished second in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.



“We don’t have the same team like 2010. Not enough time for preparations. We don’t have a player like Asamoah Gyan,” Milovan Rajevac said at his pre-match conference.



Milovan Rajevac also indicated the readiness of the Black Stars to get a win over Comoros and continue their stay in the tournament.



“We will fight until the last moment in every match, for us, it is important that we still have a chance to qualify and we are all aware of that.” Rajevac said.



“We will do our best, we will motivate the players, we are all aware how important this is and we don’t want to go home. We want to stay in the competition and we will do everything in our power to make it happen.”

Ghana will play Comoros at 7:00pm today.



