Milovan Rajevac owes no one apology for ditching Ghana in 2010 – GFA

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association has provided defence for coach Milovan Rajevac over his decision to ditch the Black Stars in 2010.

Shortly after the 2010 World Cup, Milovan Rajevac left the Black Stars to coach the national team of the United Arab Emirates.



It was reported then that Milovan Rajevac, whose contract with the national team had ended, rejected a new contract offer to join the UAE.



But Henry Asante Twum holds that Milovan Rajevac owes Ghana no apology over his decision to leave.



Revealing the circumstances that led to his exit, Asante Twum said that Milovan Rajevac was forced to leave after the FA dragged their feet on offering him a new deal.



He explained that Milovan Rajevac would have preferred to continue his marriage with the Black Stars but had to leave because the situation then was not conducive for a continuation of his stay.

“Milo worked for one-month after the expiration of his contract in 2010. He wanted to continue. He mentioned it at the unveiling press conference that he would have loved to stay with us but the circumstances didn’t allow him. At that time, his contract elapsed in June; just two days or so after we were eliminated by Uruguay.”



“And then he comes back to Ghana. The FA is not forthcoming with information. He doesn’t know the way forward and offers are on the table. If you were Milo in 2010, what would you have done? Personally, I think he owes us no apology,” Mr Twum explained.



After more than a decade, Milovan Rajevac is back as head coach of the Black Stars on a one-year deal.



He was unveiled by the Ghana Football Association on Friday to lead Ghana’s charge for a fourth World Cup qualification.



Milovan, who is on a $35,000 a month salary, has also been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.