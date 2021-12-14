Milovan Rajevac requests for additional backroom staff ahead of 2021 AFCON

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Ghana are in Group C for the 2021 AFCON

Milovan has two part-time coaches as deputies



The Black Stars eyeing fifth AFCON trophy



Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has reportedly requested additional backroom staff ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars are part of the twenty-four countries who will be competing for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 2022.

However, coach Milovan who has Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu and Borussia Dortmund’s assistant coach Otto Addo as his deputies to add new members to the technical team.



The Ghana Football Association earlier announced that coach Milovan Rajevac will meet the Executive Council and the Management Committee of the team today Tuesday, December 14, to discuss issues with regards to the team's preparations and the coach's request.



"The meeting will discuss a number of issues including the finalization of Ghana’s preparatory programme for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the provisional squad list for the camping in Doha, and Coach Milovan Rajevac’s request for an additional back-room staff," wrote the FA on their official website.



Meanwhile the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will kickstart from January 9 –February 6, 2022.