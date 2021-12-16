Milovan Rajevac requests more backroom staff for 2021 AFCON

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac

George Amoako, a member of the Management Committee of the Black Stars has confirmed rumors that coach, Milovan Rajevac has made request for new technical brains to be included in his technical team.



Amoako confirmed that the Serbians' request was up for discussion but no agreement have been reached yet.

According to several media reports, the gaffer had suggested that to the Ghana Football Association to beef up his bench as he hope to secure Ghana the African Cup of Nations trophy in 40 years.



In an interview with Akoma FM, the GFA executive council member confirmed the report.



"Yes, Milo has indeed requested additional backroom staff, the management committee sat on it yesterday and discussed it, I can't reveal what exactly he wants but we will update Ghanaians when the agreement is reached." George Amoako told Akoma FM.



The Black Stars coaching staff is made up of head coach, Milovan Rajevac, first assistant, Maxwell Konadu and second assistant Otto Addo, and the goalkeepers' trainer, Richard Kingston.