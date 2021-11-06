Milovan Rajevac reveals plan to engage Kamal Sowah

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has disclosed that there are plans in place to engage attacker Kamal Sowah after the international break.

The Club Brugge forward has been excluded from the latest Black Stars squad for the matches against Ethiopia and South Africa this month.



According to coach Milovan Rajevac, Kamal Sowah is in his plans and he will engage with the player after the upcoming two games.



“Of course we’re monitoring his situation. In the past, we know that in the past he felt it was not the right time for him.



“He was trying to establish himself in the past for Leicester City and now Club Brugge. Yesterday, he entered the match against Manchester City as a substitute, so we’re in touch.

“After these matches, of course, the plan is to go and visit him, talk to him and check his availability for the next matches because he is a wonderful prospect and definitely a player the coach is thinking about seriously for the future,” Milovan Rajevac said at a press conference last Thursday.



Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:







