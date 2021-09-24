Milovan Rajevac's appointment as Black Stars coach is a shame - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah

Governance lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has charged the Minister of Sports, Mustapha Ussif to ensure discipline at the Ghana Football Association following the announcement of Milovan Rajevac as Head coach of the senior national soccer team, Black Stars.

Some Sports journalists and football fanatics have vehemently kicked against the choice of Milovan Rajevac to head the national team.



Milovan led the Black Stars to the 2010 World Cup but impolitely exited Ghana after the tournament.



Notwithstanding, the GFA is said to have agreed on a two-year contract with him after sacking C.K Akonnor as the Black Stars coach.



Reports indicate that the yet-to-be-approved coach Milovan is currently lodging in a hotel in the Greater Accra Region.

Reacting on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah rebuked the GFA over their decision to go back for Milovan describing the move as a disgrace.



He, therefore, messaged the Sports Minister regarding the GFA decision saying, "be vigilant, Minister of Sports!. . . Minister of Sports must pay attention to it because the way and manner the GFA is playing with Ghana's money is bad. It's horrible. What is this?... It's a shame!''



