Milovan Rajevac’s strong disciplinary trait, needed at this time for the Black Stars - Fiifi Tackie

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

The spokesperson for the Ayew brothers, Fiifi Tackie, says Milovan Rajevac's disciplinary record will be key for the Black Stars at this point in time.

The Serbian trainer makes a return to the Black Stars for a second stint after Charles Akonnor was sacked.



Milo who was handed the job because of his performance with the senior national team in his first stint has been tasked to produce magic and qualify Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Fiifi Tackie in an interview has backed the 67-year-old to succeed as Black Stars coach because of his disciplinary code in camp.



According to him, Milovan Rajevac is a strong disciplinarian, a trait the Black Stars benefitted from during his first stint with the team.



“The Milo I know when he makes his decision it is final and nobody can change his mind. He will give you the chance and if you don’t prove yourself forget it, no matter who you are and we need it”.

“There are some players in the team who are too relaxed. They feel their position is guaranteed and we need some sort of competition. From the goalkeeper to the bench. If Milo decides that this player is off that’s it”.



He added that Milovan Rajevac is likely to succeed in his second stint as Black Stars coach.



“Milovan Rajevac will be super motivated to do what he did in the past now that he has returned. Let’s use Kwesi Appiah as an example. He did a good job in his second stint especially in games against South Africa and Sao Tome. I think Milo will learn from his mistakes”.



The Black Stars take on Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on October 9, 2021, before the reverse fixture in Harare on October 12, 2021.