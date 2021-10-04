Milovan Rajevac set for first meeting with Black Stars players

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Newly-appointed Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac is set to meet Black Stars players for the first time on Monday, October 4, 2021, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The 67-year-old took over from Charles Akonnor who was sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



He has named a 32-man provisional squad which will be pruned down to 23 for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against the Warriors.



Rajevac is preparing for a second bow as he hopes to start on a positive note.

Captain Andre Ayew, Thomas Teye Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Daniel Amartey amongst others are expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday.



Home-based players including Richard Attah, Philemon Baffour, Abdul Ganiu Ismail, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will also be joining camp today.



Ghana will take on the Warriors on Saturday 9 October 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium before travelling to Zimbabwe for the reverse match three days later.