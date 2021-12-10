Milovan Rajevac submits 40-man squad for AFCON 2021 to GFA - Report

Black Stars

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, is reported to have submitted a provisional 40-man squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations to the Ghana Football Association.



With less than a month to the start of the tournament, Milovan Rajevac has submitted a 40-man provisional squad to the Executive Council of the FA for approval.



The Serbian was recently in Europe to scout and interact with some of the players he intends to invite for the tournament.



The Executive Council of the GFA are expected to scrutinize, reduce and approve the squad.

The Black Stars are part of 24 countries who will participate in the tournament set for January 7, 2022 in Cameroon.



The Black Stars are expected to pitch camp in Qatar for the tournament with three pre-AFCON friendlies already lined up.



The Black Stars are in Group C and will come up against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.



Ghana and Sudan qualified out of Group C in the AFCON 2021 qualifies ahead of South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



