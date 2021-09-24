Milovan Rajevac to earn $600,000 if Ghana wins AFCON, qualifies for World Cup

Milovan Rajevac is rumored to be the next Black Stars coach

It is being reported that incoming Black Stars Milovan Rajevac has been given a target to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and qualify the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup which will be staged in Qatar.

Reports from some online portals state that Milovan Rajevac will be $600,000 richer if he able to achieve these targets.



On the flip side, a termination of his contract will be the punishment if he fails to win Ghana the AFCON and also make the World Cup.



A breakdown of the finances suggests that for effectively delivering each task, Milovan Rajevac will earn $300,000.



Milovan Rajevac is due to be unveiled as Black Stars coach today, September 24, 2021, at a press conference by the Ghana Football Association.



He has signed a one-year renewable contract worth $30,000 a month plus bonuses.

He is replacing CK Akonnor who was sacked by the Ghana Football Association on Monday, September 14, 2021, following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers.



A statement from the GFA announcing his sacking said, “the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to terminate the appointment of Black Stars Coach Charles Akonnor and his two Assistants with immediate effect



“This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.”



Milo’s first assignment is a doubleheader against Zimbabwe.