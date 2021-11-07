Milovan Rajevac to hold talks with Belgium-based Kamal Sowah

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac will hold talks with Kamal Sowah to try and convince the Club Brugge midfielder to commit to the senior national team.

Sowah is doing very well in Belgium but has never been called up as it is rumoured that the former Leicester City man has made himself unavailable.



Rajevac seemed to have confirmed the rumours when he was asked about Sowah's omission from the 28-man squad to face Ethiopia and South Africa in World Cup qualifiers this month.



The Serbian said, “Of course we’re monitoring his situation. In the past, we know that in the past he felt it was not the right time for him."



“He was trying to establish himself in the past for Leicester City and now Club Brugge. Yesterday, he entered the match against Manchester City as a substitute, so we’re in touch.

“After these matches, of course, the plan is to go and visit him, talk to him and check his availability for the next matches because he is a wonderful prospect and definitely a player the coach is thinking about seriously for the future.”



Sowah moved to Brugge in the summer for 9 million euros and is finding his feet gradually. He has assisted one goal in 10 games across all competitions.



Ghana are due to play away to Ethiopia on November 14 and host South Africa four days later. Ahead of the final two rounds of matches in the second round of the qualifiers, the Black Stars currently hold the second position, being one point behind South Africa.