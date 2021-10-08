Milovan Rajevac to rely on youth for Zimbabwe World Cup qualifier

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac will rely on the youth when the Black Stars face Zimbabwe on Saturday in the World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars will play host to the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast stadium before the reverse fixture in Harare on October 12, 2021.



The four-time African champions made light work on lower-tier side Soccer Intellectuals with 8-0 win at the Cape Coast last Wednesday at the team intensify preparation for Zimbabwe clash.



The Serbian trainer is likely to depend on the youth comprising Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kudus Mohammed, Joel Fameyeh, and others who impressed in the friendly against the Division One side.



The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Zimbabwe at 4 pm on Saturday.

Ghana will be hoping to secure all six points to enhance their chances of progressing out of the group to the play-offs.







