Milovan Rajevac to submit AFCON report to GFA on Tuesday

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Secretariat in Accra.

The Technical and Management reports of the Black Stars from the Head Coach and the Management Committee respectively are expected to be submitted to the Association by close of business Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



The Executive Council meeting will therefore discuss among other things, the Black Stars AFCON 2021 campaign and the way forward for the senior national team, the Black Princesses (Women’s U-20 National Team) qualifiers against Uganda as they seek for a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, domestic competitions (Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Division One League, Women’s Premier League, Women’s FA Cup, DOL Super Cup, Women’s Super-Cup), Technical Development – Licence D Coaching courses, and other matters.

Also among the agenda is the start of the Regional Football Association Leagues (Regional Division Two League, Regional Women’s Division One League, District Third Division Leagues and Juvenile U-17, U-15, and U-13 Leagues) and calendar for the 2021/22 season which is slated to be completed on June 30, 2022.