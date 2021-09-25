Milovan Rajevac vows to prove doubters wrong after Ghana return

Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac believes he has a point to prove in his second stint as Ghana coach.

The 67-year-old makes a return to the Black Stars after an 11- year absence following his departure in 2010.



The Serbian tactician was officially unveiled by the Ghana FA at a press conference held at the secretariat on Friday.



Some pundits and fans have raised eyebrows following his appointment but the gaffer has vowed not to shy away from expectation and is determined to prove his doubters wrong.



“About the second coming, I’m here to prove that narrative. I’m here to make history and I strongly believe in my players. I know how talented Ghanaian players are when they trust in me we will achieve great things once again” the manager said in his press conference.

Milo takes over the reins from Charles Akonnor, who was relieved of his post two weeks ago following an erratic start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



His immediate assignment is next month’s double header against Zimbabwe. Ghana will take on the Warriors in Cape Coast on Saturday, October 9, before departing for the return leg in Harare three days later.



