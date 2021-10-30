Milovan Rajevac watches Accra Lions-Elmina Sharks GPL opener

Milovan Rajevac with his assistants at the Stadium

Head coach of Ghana’s senior national team Milovan Rajevac was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday watching the Ghana Premier League opener between Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks.

The Serbian trainer was in the company of his assistant coach Maxwell Konadu and his personal translator at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Rhŋ game which ended in a 1-1 stalemate saw a lot of young players on display to the delight of the Ghana manager who’s known for his love for young players.



Milovan who has been in the helm of affairs for the Black Stars in their last two games has restored hope for Ghana, winning both games, after their light was nearly dimmed by their 1-0 loss to South Africa under former coach Akonnor.

He’s expected to watch more matches with his team to identify good talents for the Black Stars B and also for the Black Stars if any.



Milovan after his first two games with the Black Stars left for his home country Serbia but returned to Ghana immediately ŋdo h start of the league.



The Ghana Premier League has just kicked off and with more matches coming up, the gaffer is expected to visit other centers in search of top talents for the national teams.