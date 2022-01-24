Milovan Rajevac will crash Ghana's World Cup dreams - Jerome Otchere

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac

Ghana to face Nigeria in FIFA World Cup playoffs

Sports Ministry calls for the sacking of Milovan Rajevac



Re-hiring Milovan Rejevac was a bad decision - Jerome Otchere



Astute Ghanaian football analyst Jerome Otchere has opined that Ghana will miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup if Milovan Rajevac is maintained as Black Stars coach.



The former Kenpong Football Academy CEO has said the GFA made a terrible decision to rehire the experienced trainer for a second spell with the Black Stars.



Milovan Rajevac faces sack as the head coach of the Black Stars after the team failed to make it past the group stage of 2021 AFCON. Meanwhile, the manager is still at post and would lead Ghana in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March if nothing changes.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Jerome was emphatic that Ghana would not qualify for the World Cup under the watch of the Serbian trainer.

"Milovan Rajevac will crash our World Cup dreams if he stays," he told Accra-based Asempa FM.



"He doesn't have trust in the players because it looks like some of the players were imposed on him and doesn't look happy, and for me, the decision to bring him back is a worse decision.



Ghana will face Nigeria in a two-legged playoff tie for a slot at the World Cup that will be on stage in Qatar.



Regarding the coach's future, there has been a widespread report that Milovan Rajevac has been axed, pending an official statement from the Ghana FA.



Meanwhile, the Youth and Sports Ministry, in a release on Friday, January 21, stated that Ghanaians had lost confidence in the Black Stars technical team; thus, the GFA should review the capacity of head coach Milovan Rajevac.



Nonetheless, there is no official statement on the sacking of the Serbian as Ghana prepares for their FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.