Milovan Rajevac will fail in his second stint as Black Stars coach – JE Sarpong

Veteran trainer, J.E Sarpong

Veteran trainer JE Sarpong has predicted Milovan Rajevac will not succeed as coach for the Black Stars.

The Serbian gaffer was reappointed at a press briefing on Friday to lead Ghana for the second time and will be assisted by Borussia Dortmund’s Otto Addo as well as former Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Luv FM, the former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach expressed his displeasure about the return of the 67-year-old insisting he will fail in his second spell.



"He 'Milovan Rajevac' can't do anything. He will be a failure. He is only coming to take money and go."

Rajevac, in his first reign as Ghana's coach, was named African Coach of the Year in 2010 after impressive outings at the AFCON and World Cup respectively.



The 67-year-old made history by leading the Black Stars in 2010 to reach the quarter-finals at the World Cup in South Africa.



Few months earlier, he led Ghana through to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Angola in which they fell to Egypt.