Milovan Rejavac explains why he left Ghana after 2010 World Cup

Milovan Rajevac

Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac has opened up on why he left the Black Stars job after the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The 67-year-old left the Black Stars job after the expiration of his contract after the tournament to sign a bumper contract with Saudi based side Al Ahly Jeddah.



Milo failed to extend his contract with the Ghana Football Association having received an offer of $2million per year from the Saudi Arabia club.



Milovan who was quizzed on why he left the Black Stars job after the 2010 World Cup said , “I had wanted to stay in Ghana after the 2010 World Cup but some personal things happened so I had to leave but we should let go of the past and look forward to the future”.

Rajevac was officially unveiled as Black Stars coach for a second spell at the Ghana FA headquarters on Friday.



He has signed a performance based contract for a year which is subject to renewal.



The Ghana FA has promised the Serbian a $600,000 winning package if he is able to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and qualify the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.