Milovan hails ‘Olele’ Kingston for scouting goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

• Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac said Richard ‘Olele’ Kingston scouted Ghana's new goalkeeper

• Jojo Wollacott debuted for the Black Stars against Zimbabwe



• Wollacott plays for English 4th tier side Swindon Town



Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, has hailed goalkeeper’s trainer, Richard ‘Olele’ Kingston, for scouting new goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.



Wollacott earned an invite and debuted in Ghana Ghana’s two games against Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



Wollacott’s inclusion in the team was heavily critiqued, especially because he plays for Swindon Town, a club in the English 4th tier.



However, the 25-year-old goalkeeper had a resounding debut in goal for the Black Stars. But for a penalty kick, Wollacott did not concede a goal from open play in the two-leg affair.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Coach Milovan Rajevac hailed Kingston for scouting wide and recommending a good goalkeeper for the Black Stars.



“It was the work of Richard Kingston because he did the scouting work and he suggested this goalkeeper to me,” Milovan said through his interpreter, Nenad Glisic.



He added, “I watched many videos of him and the decision was made to include him in the squad and when he came, he proved himself and got the chance which he used very well.”



Ghana’s goalkeeping department has become very competitive with the inclusion of Wollacott who took the place of number one goalkeeper, Richard Ofori who is out due to injury.



Wollacott is expected to be named in the squad for Ghana’s l last two games against Ethiopia and South Africa in November for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



