Milovan is using the AFCON as study grounds for the World Cup - Some Ghanaians

Football fanatic and CEO of BMT pub, Tsuka has stated that the Ghanaian coach, Milovan Rajevac’s focus is the World Cup and not the AFCON.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Tsuka indicated that Milovan was invited to qualify the Black Stars for the World Cup, and he’s using the African Cup of Nations as training grounds for that.



“The coach’s focus is not the AFCON. We bought him to qualify us for the World Cup. That's basically why we brought him. But as Ghanaians, our focus is the AFCON because we haven't won in many years.



I don't think this should have been the set for the AFCON. The right-back is not good. He's not the right person to use. For our defensive players; Dziku and Amartey are good. But I have a problem with Jonathan Mensah being on the bench,” he said.

Yesterday, January 14, Ghana played against Gabon and scored a goal in the first half. At the 85th minute, Gabon scored too.



