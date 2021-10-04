Milovan’s energy is low – Coach Abiwu

Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac

Coach Vincent Abiwu has expressed that the newly appointed coach for the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac, left nothing before leaving as the Black Stars Coach in 2010.

For Coach Abiwu, Milovan Rajevac’s exit was akin to a sabbatical leave because he got stuck with tactics and lost trust in himself.



Speaking to Nana Prempeh on X Sports Profile on Tv XYZ, Coach Abiwu stated that, “Milovan can qualify us, but what has he left behind? He left nothing behind. He left as sabbatical leave for Ghana because after 2010, he got stuck with tactics and everything so he lost trust in himself, he quickly left and bowed when the applaud was high.”

He added; “We all saw what happened after he left, now he has gone to many places and has returned, my fear now is the energy to work as a coach, because the energy he had 13 years ago is no more.”



With the return of Coach Milovan Rajevac, Ghana faces Zimbabwe twice this month. The first match is scheduled for October 9 and the return leg is three days later.