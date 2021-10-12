Milovan will bring changes to the Black Stars team - Agyemang Badu

Milovan Rajevac, Black Stars coach

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has stated that Coach Milovan Rajevac will bring changes to the Black Stars team due to the competition he is creating in the team.

According to him, how Black Stars played against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast sports stadium indicates that there is competition in the team and it will help the team.



“Milovan will bring changes to the team and it is a plus to the team because the competition will aid the players to fight for positions,” he said.

He added that Milovan is difficult to be impressed so he makes sure that he sticks to his decisions so he will definitely bring changes to the team.



The Black Stars beat the warriors of Zimbabwe 3-1 last Saturday at the Cape Coast stadium.