Minister for Youth and Sports Honoured by ANOCA

The sports minister receiving his award

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has honoured Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif at its 40th Anniversary dinner in Abuja.

ANOCA recognised Hon. Ussif for his dynamism and commitment towards the improvement and development of sports in Ghana and Africa.



The President of ANOCA, Mustapha Berraf said, even though Ussif has not been in the sports scene for long, his "ideas and contributions to the development of sports is commendable and worth rewarding."



"Reports from our Ghanaian representative points out your dynamic and commitment to a successful hosting and organisation of the Accra 2023 Africa Games.”

Among other dignitaries were honoured for their contributions to sports development are Mr Sunday Dare, Minister for Youth and Sports Development of Nigeria, Prof. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister for Youth and Sports of Egypt, Abderazak Sebgag, Minister for Youth and Sports of Egypt, General Lassana Palenfo, former President of Ivorian Olympic Committee, and many others.



ANOCA is currently organising its 56th Ordinary Committee Session which happens to be its 40th anniversary in Abuja.