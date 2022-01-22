Ministry asks GFA to ‘review Milovan Rajevac’s work’ after AFCON disaster

GFA President Kurt Okraku (left) with Milovan Rajevac

The Ministry of Youth and Sports met with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Friday to discuss the Black Stars’ abysmal showing at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The discussions, according to the Ministry, was frank and forward-looking, and they have asked the GFA to review the work of under-fire coach Milovan Rajevac and reconstitute the Black Stars management committee.



‪“Following the meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with its mandate, asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars management committee,” a statement signed by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif read.



‪“The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success.

“‪The Ministry, therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars’ technical team, led by head coach, Milovan Rajevac.”



Ghana crashed out at the group stage after claiming one point from possible nine in three games.



After losing 0-2 to Morocco and sharing the spoils with Gabon, the Black Stars lost 3-2 to Comoros Islands in a match that the four-time champions needed to win to stay in the competition.