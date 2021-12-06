Ministry of Youth and Sports to airlift stranded amputee team

The national amputee football team

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has said that it is making arrangements to fly the national amputee football team back to Ghana after winning the African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football.



The Black Challengers won the 2021 African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football after beating Liberia 3-2 in the final on Saturday, December 4, 2021.



However, after annexing the cup, the Black Challengers who funded their own tickets to the tournament have complained that they are unable to buy their return tickets and want government should come to their aid.

But in a statement issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Sunday, December 5, 2021, it revealed that plans have been made to fly them team back home.



“As a matter of urgency, the Minister of Youth and Sports has contacted the leader of the team to facilitate their departure to Ghana,” the MoYS said.



Although a number of Ghanaians have critiqued the Sports Ministry for prioritizing the Black Stars over other federations, Ministry believes the criticism are unfounded.



They explained that, “the Ghana Amputee Football Association failed to inform the Ministry about the tournament in Tanzania, for the necessary support and facilitation to be extended to the team.”



According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, “all sporting federations should follow due procedure and inform the Ministry, through the NSA about their programmes and participation in international competitions for consideration and support.”

The attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been drawn to a video circulating on social media about the plight of Ghana's Amputee Men's Football Team in Tanzania, following their participation and victory in the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations.



The Ministry will first like to congratulate the team for their gallant efforts on emerging winners of the competition; and for making Ghana proud despite their uniquely stated challenges.



As a matter of urgency, the Minister of Youth and Sports has contacted the leader of the team to facilitate their departure to Ghana.



For the records, the Ghana Amputee Football Association failed to inform the Ministry about the tournament in Tanzania, for the necessary support and facilitation to be extended to the team.

The Ministry will like to take this opportunity to admonish all sporting federations to follow due procedure and inform the Ministry, through the NSA about their programmes and participation in international competitions for consideration and support.



The Minister has further directed the National Sports Authority to immediately look into the issues at the Amputee Football Federation and help normalize their operations to avoid a repeat of the unfortunate stated circumstances



