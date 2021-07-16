Missing out on Asamoah Gyan led to the signing of Fabio Gama - Kotoko CEO

Legon Cities player, Asamoah Gyan

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed that he the club made advances to sign legendary striker Asamoah Gyan before he sealed the Legon Cities FC move last year.

Prior to the start of the 2020/2021 Ghanaian football season, the Porcupine Warriors were rumoured to be on the brink of securing the services of the former Black Stars captain.



To the surprise of many, Asamoah Gyan on deadline day signed a bumper deal with Legon Cities FC instead.



Speaking to Happy FM in an interview today, Nana Yaw Amponsah has disclosed that losing out on Asamoah Gyan’s signing led to the capture of Fabio Gama.

“At some point, we wanted Asamoah Gyan. We pushed but it didn’t happen then we opted for Fabio Gama,” the Asante Kotoko CEO said.



At Legon Cities FC, Asamoah Gyan has made an impact off the pitch but is yet to provide the goods on the field of play when compared to Fabio Gama who has done so well since his arrival at Asante Kotoko.