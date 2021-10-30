Mitchelle Sarpong scores first goal of 2021/22 GPL season

Mitchelle Sarpong scored the first goal of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

The Hearts of Oak-owned player smashed in from inside the box after Accra Lions goalkeeper Appiah Kubi had failed to fist out an aerial ball.



Sarpong fired home the goal in the 64th minute to give Elmina Sharks the opener in the match which was played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But that goal was cancelled out by Rauf Salifu for the debutants.



