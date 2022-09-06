Mixed reactions as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad to face Brazil, Nicaragua in friendlies

Black Stars

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Black Stars squad for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The squad included debutantes Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah and Inaki Williams.



Arsenal star Thomas Partey who is set to return from injury has been included in the squad as well as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Richard Ofori who makes a return to the squad.



Coach Otto Addo named Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh as the only local-based player in his latest squad for the friendlies which would be played this month.



However, some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the technical team for leaving out Joseph Paintsil and Abdul Salis Samed from the squad.



Some have also argued that the likes of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew shouldn’t have been included in the squad.



Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday September 23rd and play Nicaragua in four days time.

Read some of the comments below





This gfa can't go without Baba Rahman...eii — Papa Asamoah ❤???? (@Kingsherry34) September 6, 2022

Good squad but where's Jeff Schlupp, unless he's asked to be excused from the team — Dessy The Starboy⭐️???????? (@DessyFayden) September 6, 2022

Partey ,Tetteh,Elisha, are all injured so why are dey in the list ????????‍♂️ — ????Ice Morgan⚽???????? (@norteyrichard62) September 6, 2022

Where's Jeffrey Schlupp.... Baba ahead of him?



Cux he's got Chelsea on his profile, you guys should step up and do selections based on performance — Chelsea Scout ???????? (@SalabiuKhalid) September 6, 2022

One of the most consistent Ghanaian players this season is Salis Abdul Samed of Lens in French Liga 1. Why is he not getting a call up to the national team? Kudos to Barnie…I hope he justifies his inclusion — kwame poku (@dannymensah26) September 6, 2022

Joseph Paintsil? , Bernard Tekpetey? ???? — Iddrisu Musah (@vybzkegun) September 6, 2022

Powerful team. We will score Brazil and make a statement at the worldCup. Bookmark this message ❤️???????????????? — Quamenah♡ (@derrickbonney1) September 6, 2022

Oh no Pfeiffer and Schlupp????? Black stars paaa? pic.twitter.com/9OnJJP0xm7 — Kojo Phapha▫️ (@CitizenPhapha) September 6, 2022

Ei, Ghana! Have you retired Jeffrey Schllup from the national team? — Kwaku???? ???????? (@joeyfrimps) September 6, 2022

Salis samed over elisha . Elisha has been injured through out the whole season and baba iddrisu. — young Hollywood (@DanielD98644564) September 6, 2022

Partey is injured yet he made it to the list.



Don't we have other options?



At least we can try other players too. — Nai Pobee (@Nana_hene_gyan) September 6, 2022

A player who is injured and Expected return is in doubt has been called over Abdul Samed who has been playing consistently ???? pic.twitter.com/JXzryhAg6u — Adorable Reina ???? ???? ???? ???? (@September_dude) September 6, 2022

Where is Asamoah gun — Hustlermind-Construction (@henkel_henry) September 6, 2022

Isshaku and Kamaldeen lol this country will never be serious Locals never get respected smh — Chelsea4Ever⭐️⭐️???? (@Chelsea4everA) September 6, 2022

Issahaku who's been sitting on the bench over Joseph Painstil wow GHANA???????????? — Braa Dess (@KylianPapa) September 6, 2022

Where is Joseph Paintsil? Where is Salis Abdul Samed? We will not allow u people to do politics with our team oo. These guys have been playing 90 mins week in week out in Top leagues but u won't call them and be calling bench warmers — Don Moses MBE (@_donmoses1) September 6, 2022

JNA/KPE