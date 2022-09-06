4
Menu
Sports

Mixed reactions as Otto Addo names Black Stars squad to face Brazil, Nicaragua in friendlies

Black Stars Yellow Jersey Black Stars

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Black Stars squad for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The squad included debutantes Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah and Inaki Williams.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey who is set to return from injury has been included in the squad as well as Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Richard Ofori who makes a return to the squad.

Coach Otto Addo named Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh as the only local-based player in his latest squad for the friendlies which would be played this month.

However, some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the technical team for leaving out Joseph Paintsil and Abdul Salis Samed from the squad.

Some have also argued that the likes of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew shouldn’t have been included in the squad.

Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday September 23rd and play Nicaragua in four days time.

Read some of the comments below





























JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
Related Articles: