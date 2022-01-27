5
Sports

Mixed reactions greet reports of Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars

Ayew Brothers Black Stars duo, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew

Thu, 27 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew are reported to have decided to quit the Black Stars.

The two sons of Abedi Ayew Pele have been part of the national team in the last decade with Andre Dede Ayew cementing his place in the history books as Ghana’s top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations with ten goals.

Footballghana.com reported on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, that the two brothers decided to quit the national team because of the media attacks targeted at them.

Ghanaians on social media have been divided on whether or not the news will be in the good interest of the Black Stars.

Some have stated that it’s has been long overdue for the duo to step away from the Black Stars since they have tried on numerous occasions but have failed to win gold with the team.

Meanwhile, a source close to the family has told GhanaWeb that the reports have no iota truth and must be ignored.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions in the post below:





























