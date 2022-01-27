Mixed reactions greet reports of Ayew brothers quitting Black Stars

Black Stars duo, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew are reported to have decided to quit the Black Stars.



The two sons of Abedi Ayew Pele have been part of the national team in the last decade with Andre Dede Ayew cementing his place in the history books as Ghana’s top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations with ten goals.



Footballghana.com reported on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, that the two brothers decided to quit the national team because of the media attacks targeted at them.



Ghanaians on social media have been divided on whether or not the news will be in the good interest of the Black Stars.

Some have stated that it’s has been long overdue for the duo to step away from the Black Stars since they have tried on numerous occasions but have failed to win gold with the team.



Meanwhile, a source close to the family has told GhanaWeb that the reports have no iota truth and must be ignored.



It’s a good news and sad news at the same time???????? https://t.co/Fk8NScaGst — Mr.AHENKORAH????????‍???? (@isaacQuophai) January 27, 2022

I remember i asked some guys, “if Dede Ayew has a powerful juju, then why is he not playing for PSG or Bayern, why can’t he use the juju to win us Afcon and probably win best player in Africa”



They said his juju can’t work on the whites and nobody uses juju for better things https://t.co/qDQvLcKt8Y — EvAnS Ne-Yo???? (@Evans_NeYo) January 27, 2022

Ask most of these players and they'll mention some pastor or osofo is their spiritual father(s). Is that also not a form of spiritual backing or because its christian related so it isn't considered one?

Throw Dede's name out because you hate him. — TALLER ????️ (@maxwellacquahGH) January 27, 2022

Dede nya ikut bobo juga???? have a good sleep baby girl???? pic.twitter.com/QLzm2JtwUQ — waxinggibbous (@XXVIIIVIIV) January 27, 2022

But i think nobody plays with passion pass Dede Ayew for this current blackstar team... So why you all happy about his quit?



Wey country this????????? — Gagasky (@Gagasky1) January 27, 2022

right now the problem is not Dede or Jordan o. the problem is GFA wey dem turn the Black stars as business zone. — Aaron Abeku Charlie ???? (@Fa_Wogyimiiko) January 27, 2022

The Blackstars problem isn’t the Ayew brothers. Dede Ayew is most consistent player in the team since he got promoted into the senior side after leading U20 to winning Ghana’s first World Cup in 2009. GFA must STOP interfering in player selection process. That’s the problem. — KOJO DUNCAN ???????????????????? (@plantaex) January 27, 2022

We need Dede so Jordan can quit — Aaron Abeku Charlie ???? (@Fa_Wogyimiiko) January 27, 2022

Bad news s3 s3n

But I will miss Dede though???????? https://t.co/cgrLIR3P9L — Trap life nkoaa!???????? (@ShamarAgain) January 26, 2022