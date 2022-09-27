Mixed reactions on social media to coach Samuel Boadu's exit at Hearts of Oak

Football fans on social media have reacted to the termination of coach Samuel Boadu's contract by Accra Hearts of Oak.
The coach left his post after a mutual agreement with the Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XI on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
The former Medeama FC coach leaves after a torrid start to the Ghana Premier League 2022/23 campaign as the Phobians are without a win in three matches.
Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana Stars, before drawing their games against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.
After spending two seasons at the club, Boadu leaves Hearts of Oak with six trophies which include the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Super Cup and others.
The departure of the coach has caused mixed reactions with some wondering why Samuel Boadu has been sacked after ending Hearts of Oak’s trophy drought.
Others also believe that management of the club did the right thing by parting ways with Samuel Boadu.
Read some of the comments below
Unemployment no good o.— Papa Mould (AK-0001902) (@Jo_han_nes) September 27, 2022
Breadwinner fo family.#BringBackBoadu ????????
You have done your part sir. God bless you so much for the memories you created in my heart as hearts of oak fan. I wish the board should have allowed you to stay for a while but man has come to do part, not all. I love you Kofi Yesu. pic.twitter.com/UtFMqOkSL2— Dzidefo A Bright (@DzidefoBright) September 27, 2022
Hearts of Oak finally sack finished Coach Samuel Boadu, man was rejoicing after the Kotoko draw lol— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) September 27, 2022
If we're been honest, With those first 3 fixtures on the calendar, any coach would have been fired. Thanks for your services Samuel Boadu. Your name will go down in the team history— Tagor Sterling (@ghettokidd18) September 27, 2022
A difficult one to take but such is life. @OfficialBoadu best of luck to you. You know how much we love you❤️ @CoachObengHamza sad day but hey life must go on— Awal Jarah????❤️???????? (@Alacrity_Jarah) September 27, 2022
????! pic.twitter.com/cs67Ldp2LG— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????©✍???? (@domynych) September 27, 2022
This club is in the wrong hands,rather wasting money on juju all the time. Are u ppl alright?instead of paying players very well so they will give their all you're rather sacking the coach.i guess u guys will appoint some second obroni coach and pay him well— MIM_wear (@Mantsegh) September 27, 2022
Nooooooo bring him back pic.twitter.com/YfL0BvFBML— Nana Quophi AK0012013 (@lexiscouture1) September 27, 2022
Boadu leaves and feel like part of me is gone. Have never met him before but I’m grateful for him turning Hearts from a dead club. Thank you for the memories @OfficialBoadu. Wish you well Sir ????????????— Eric Ofoe (@EricOfoe2) September 27, 2022
I saw Samuel Boadu at the Bremang Park as coach of Shooting Stars in 2016, exactly a month after I returned to Ghana. His trajectory has been a fascinating one. He leaves @HeartsOfOakGH as proven winner in spite of everything.#SompaSports pic.twitter.com/IlhlIj4BSA— Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) September 27, 2022
Coach Samuel Boadu was very bad in post match press conferences, “Almighty God nkoaa” fraud— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) September 27, 2022
Samuel Boadu did not resign…His contract was terminated..— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) September 27, 2022
Sacked
Samuel Boadu didn’t only win trophies, he won the ‘hearts’ of many ???????? pic.twitter.com/cfMJj057bJ— Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) September 27, 2022
Coach Samuel Boadu has made history and his legacy will be celebrated— James Aidoo (@jamesaidoo62) September 27, 2022
It’s time Krobea sack the Burkinabe farmer for this tactician….Boadu is like the mourinho of Ghana football…He play nothing saf he go try and win trophy— offei Emmanuel (@atlsparktacus12) September 27, 2022
Yeah......I saw this coming....the writing was always on the wall....the team has just not been good enough this season...— Ekow Arthur (@ekow_2015) September 27, 2022
JNA/KPE
