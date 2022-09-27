4
Mixed reactions on social media to coach Samuel Boadu's exit at Hearts of Oak

Samuel Boadu Wins 5 Trophies At Hearts Of Oak.png Coach Samuel Boadu

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans on social media have reacted to the termination of coach Samuel Boadu's contract by Accra Hearts of Oak.

The coach left his post after a mutual agreement with the Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XI on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The former Medeama FC coach leaves after a torrid start to the Ghana Premier League 2022/23 campaign as the Phobians are without a win in three matches.

Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana Stars, before drawing their games against Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko.

After spending two seasons at the club, Boadu leaves Hearts of Oak with six trophies which include the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Super Cup and others.

The departure of the coach has caused mixed reactions with some wondering why Samuel Boadu has been sacked after ending Hearts of Oak’s trophy drought.

Others also believe that management of the club did the right thing by parting ways with Samuel Boadu.

