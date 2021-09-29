Mizak Asante’s magic goal recommended for FIFA Puskas award

Mizak Asante plays for Golden Kicks FC

15-year-old Mizak Asante is trending worldwide after his incredible solo goal in the Division Two league playoff final on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Asante produced the magical finish in Golden Kicks FC's win over Mobile Phone People with the former qualifying for Division One League.



Mizak pounced on a loose ball and with his back to goal rotated 360 degrees in front of two defenders to wriggle his way out and then nutmegged another player to hit the bar line before shimmying the goalkeeper with a sharp right and left footwork.



He then poked the ball into the net, much to the delight of his club’s fans but to the admiration of the neutrals and opposing team’s supporters at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The video of the goal has gone viral on social media with reputable football websites reporting the news and lavishing praises on the teenager.



Eurosport tweeted the goal and asked if it was worth being adjudged best goal of the year by the world football governing body, FIFA.



