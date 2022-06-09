0
Menu
Sports

Mjallby AIF midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi disappointed by consistent Black Stars snub

Enoch Adu Kofi Gh Enoch Adu Kofi, Midfielder

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi has expressed his disappointment in the lack of opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

The Mjallby AIF has made just one appearance for the senior national team in 2016 against South Africa in a friendly.

Despite his impressive outings at the club side, Adu Kofi has seen little time playing for the national team.

“I feel very disappointed [being away from Black Stars] because winning the league over there, doing what we can do and then playing every game," he told TV3.

“As a player, you will feel disappointed. My wish is to help the nation and I am always willing. You feel like you’re being rejected. When you’re watching, you feel like you’re doing it better than someone.”

Since moving to Europe in 2008, the 31-year-old, who began his career with Liberty Professionals, has made over 200 appearances.

Adu Kofi has four league championships, one with Nordsjaelland in Denmark and three in Sweden with Malmo (two) and AIK (one). He has also won two domestic cups.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Ex-gratia is a lexicon not in the Constitution' – Inusah Fuseini
Nii Lante Vanderpuye dares Odoi Kwao family
Catholic Priest suspended for refusing transfer, establishing 'prayer camp'
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana