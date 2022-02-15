Mo Alhassan, four other Hearts of Oak players to miss Kotoko clash

Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan

Hearts of Oak assistant captain, Mohammed Alhassan could miss his sides Super Clash against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The Black Stars B defender missed the Phobians goalless stalemate against Real Tamale United due to an injury.



In addition to the Alhassan, defenders, Robert Addo Sowah and James Serwonu could also miss the game as midfielders, Caleb Amankwaah, and Salifu Ibrahim have been ruled out.

Among the aforementioned players, Addo Sowah, Salifu and Serwonu have picked up an injury.



For Caleb, he was red carded in Hearts of Oak's game against RTU and thus has been ruled out against Kotoko.



Serwonu, who also played in the match, finished the game with an injury and therefore is a doubt for the super clash.



However, Salifu picked up a foot injury in the latter part of January and is expected to return to action by the close of February 2022.



Addo Sowah just like Mohammed Alhassan played full-throttle in matchday 16 game against Great Olympics but missed the week 17 clash with RTU through an injury.

Both center backs are also a doubt for the biggest game on the Ghanaian football calendar.



Hearts of Oak will look to get back to winning ways against Asante Kotoko after a loss and a draw in their last two games.



The match is set at 3:00 PM kickoff at the Accra Sports Stadium.