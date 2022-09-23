0
Mo Salah surprises couple during wedding photo session

Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah surprised a couple when he joined them briefly for a photo shoot in Alexandria.

The two newlyweds were taking pictures at a hotel where the Egyptian national team have been camping ahead of their friendly matches.

Salah who was on his way to training with his teammates spotted the couple and quickly stormed the photo session.

The Egyptian dashed to take a special picture with them before rushing to join his teammates in the bus.

Mohamed Salah is one of the most popular and favourite personalities in Egypt.

The striker has been preparing for Egypt’s matches between Niger and Liberia, scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively.



