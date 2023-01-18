Mobile voice subscriptions drop by 1.18% in Q2 of 2022 - NCA report

A graph showing the mobile voice subscription and penetration rate

The latest report on the telecoms market statistics from the National Communications Authority (NCA) has revealed that mobile voice subscriptions have dropped by 1.18 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

According to the report, the reduction resulted in 40.99 million subscribers as compared to the 41.48 million subscribers recorded within the same period of the year under review.



It noted that Year-on-Year (YoY) subscriptions also decreased from 41.72 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 to 40.99 million at the end of Q2 2022, representing a decrease of 1.75 percent.



Also, with regard to penetration, growth declined by 3.22 percent. The rate as of the end of quarter two of 2022 stood at 130.37 percent as compared to 134.71 percent recorded in quarter one of the same year.



This indicated a decrease in growth rate by 3.22 percent according to the report.



Leading telecommunication company, MTN Ghana recorded a rise in the market share followed by Glo.

MTN's subscriptions increased from 61.61 per cent in quarter one of 2022 to 63.06 per cent in quarter two for the period under review.



The company recorded a growth of 2.35 per cent with 25.85 million subscribers.



Glo, on the other hand, recorded 0.99 million subscriptions



with a market share rise from 1.90 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 to 2.42 per cent in the second quarter.



Glo also had a percentage increase in its market share by 9.10 per cent.

The period was not a good one for Vodafone as it experienced a market share decrease from 18.64 per cent in quarter one of 2022 to 17.87 per cent in quarter two for the period under review.



Vodafone’s growth however declined by 4.15 percent, with 7.32 million subscriptions.



AirtelTigo ended the quarter with a decrease in market share from 17.85 percent in quarter one of 2022 to 16.66 percent in quarter two. The company also recorded a subscription base of 6.83 million.



This represents a negative growth of 6.68 percent.



