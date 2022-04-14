Modric's pass against Chelsea - Gyan says Kwadwo Asamoah did better at 2014 World Cup

Kwadwo Asamoah, Asamoah Gyan and Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to the viral Luka Modric pass against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.



The Croatian won the admiration of many social media users after setting up substitute Rodrygo with a stunning pass to score a crucial goal which aided their qualification to the semis finals.



However, Asamoah Gyan who believes that Modric deserves the praise stated that Kwadwo Asamoah did the Trivela pass better to set him up to score against Portugal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He stated that Kwadwo Asamoah's Trivela pass came from a more difficult position than that of Luka Modric.



He said, “If Modric had used the outside foot to cross from the right side of the pitch then you can compare to [Asamoah] Kwadwo’s cross. So all I will is that Kwadwo’s cross was very difficult. Modric’s cross was easy because he used the outside right foot on the left side of the pitch."



Watch the two passes in the post below and decide which was the best:







