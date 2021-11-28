Mohamed Salah will soon break all my scoring records - Drogba

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring for Liverpool

Didier Drogba has conceded that it is just a matter of time until Liverpool's Mohamed Salah breaks all of his records.

The Reds' Egyptian star has proven to be one of the finest Premier League purchases in Anfield history. While he has had steady goal-scoring form since joining the club in 2017, he has just lately begun to reap the full benefits.



Not only has he scored 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season, but he has done so in style.



Indeed, he became the fifth-fastest player in league history to reach a century of goals. However, with Liverpool, he is the fastest player to 100 league goals, having surpassed Roger Hunt's record.



Former Ivory Coast player Drogba proven to be one of the best Africans to play in Europe's elite leagues.



Salah, on the other hand, surpassed the ex-Chelsea player to become the highest African scorer in English football.



“If he continues, he’s going to destroy all my records – I want to cry!” the 43-year-old told Mehwar TV.

“What I saw during training, and all his teammates will tell you, the quality was there. He just needed time on the pitch to show his talent and his quality.



“When you look at the squad we had at the time, it was not easy to play.



“But what really got me attached to Mo is that he’s a really nice guy and really polite even when he was not playing.



“He was sad not to contribute to the team, but he was always good. He said not one word regarding the coach or even the players.



“When you have this kind of intelligence, it’s just a matter of time before you blow up.”