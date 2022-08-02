Mohammed Adams joins Portuguese side Sporting Club Da Covilha

Mohammed Adams

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Adams has sealed a move to second-tier Portuguese side Sporting Club Da Covilha.

He joins his new club on an initial season-long loan deal with an option to buy from Finland side FK Honka.



The player has been impressive for his Finnish side forcing the Portuguese side to take a punt on the Ghanaian defender this summer.



Last season he played a total of 11 matches for his Finland club impressing in the games he was involved in.

He has in the past played for Planners Athletic in Ghana and was also on loan at Liberty Professionals when they were in the elite division in Ghana.



Adams played seven matches for Liberty Professionals in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.



The centre-back also played for the Ghana U-17 side that played in the 2018 WAFU Zone B tournament in Togo.