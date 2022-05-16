0
Mohammed Alhassan adjudged Phobia Assure Fan's Player of the month for April

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Highly-rated defender, Mohammed Alhassan has been named Accra Hearts of Oak’s Phobia Assure Fan's Player of the month for April.

The award is awarded to a player that is seen by fans of the club as the top performer at the end of every month.

Following his outstanding performances for the Accra-based club last month, Mohammed Alhassan has received the award.

For his prize, the top centre-back is cashing out an amount of GHS2,000.

