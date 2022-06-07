4
Mohammed Alhassan deserved Black Stars invite ahead of Jonathan Mensah - Kotoko legend

EBA329A1 005A 449B AE3F A7BBA94BA02E.jpeg Mohammed Alhassan

Tue, 7 Jun 2022

Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Afriyie says Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan should have made the Black Stars squad ahead of Jonathan Mensah.

Jonathan Mensah was named in Ghana’s squad by Coach Otto Addo for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the World Cup friendlies.

The Columbus Crew defender made a return to the team after missing out of the squad for the World Cup playoff  against Nigeria in March.

Mohammed Alhassan has been in superb form for Hearts of Oak this season.

The 30-year-old has made 27 appearances in the ongoing season.

His performances has earned  him a call up to the Black Stars B for the upcoming CHAN qualifier against Benin.

Sarfo Gyamfi believes the the Hearts of Oak deputy captain deserved to be in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers because he performed better than Jonathan Mensah.

“ Jonathan Mensah has done his bit for the Black Stars, I thought is was time to call Mohammed Alhassan of Hearts Of Oak, He is a very hard defender and deserves to be in the national team” he told CTV.

Jonathan Mensah sustained a serious head injury in the game against Central Africa Republic on Sunday.

The Columbus Crew captain has been discharged from the hospital and will travel with the team to Japan for the four-nation tournament.

 


