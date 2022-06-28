0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Alhassan names Ashantigold’s Yaw Annor as 2021/22 GPL best player

YAW ANNOR Scaled 1 Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan has named Ashantigold winger Yaw Annor as the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League best player.

Yaw Annor enjoyed an amazing campaign, scoring 22 goals in 30 matches in the just-ended domestic top-flight.

He finished the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season as the top scorer with 22 goals, equaling Ishmael Addo’s 21-year-old record.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Mohammed Alhassan eulogized Yaw Annor's performance in the just-ended season, naming him as the best player of the season.

“I played against both Frank Mbella and Yaw Annor and the truth of the matter is that Mbella is a typical striker and clinical. Yaw Annor is not a typical striker but he is clinical but he is also a player who is focused on scoring whenever he surges forward.

“Every coach would love to work with Yaw Annor considering his qualities. He being a winger and winning the goal king in Ghana is a plus for him. He is my best player of the season.”

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries