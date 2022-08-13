Mohammed Aryeetey draws with Jeronil Borres in first international fight in USA

Mohammed Aryeetey and Jeronil Borres

Ghana’s National Flyweight Champion, Mohammed Aryeetey recorded a draw in his first international bout against Jeronil Borres at The Findley Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, Arizona on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Popularly known as ‘The Golden Star’, Aryeetey put up a good performance against his Filipino opponent but the judges had to settle for a draw in a bout the Ghanaian thought he had won.



The three judges who sat on the fight ruled the bout 78-74 for Aryeetey, 79-73 for Borres, and 76-76 to settle for a split draw.



Aryeetey went into the bout with a record of seven career wins and was hoping his first international bout will get him his 8th victory.

The 21-year-old defeated Isaac Quaye in 2021 to become the National Flyweight by a unanimous decision.



In March 2022, he also knocked out Albert Commey in defence of his title at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



