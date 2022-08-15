0
Mohammed Fuseini scores for Sturm Graz in Austria

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ex-Right to Dream Academy winger Mohammed Fuseini scored for Sturm Graz in their massive 5-2 victory over St Polten in the Liga 2 on Friday evening.

The 20-year-old hit the back of the net in the 53rd minute as his side recorded a comprehensive win to claim their second victory in the opening 4 games of the season.

Fuseini has now scored twice and provided 2 assists so far in the 2022/23 season.

He joined Sturm Graz from the Akosombo-based academy in February 2022.

