Mohammed Gago draws similarities between Fatawu Issahaku and legendary Abedi Pele

Issahaku has joined Sporting Lisbon

Former Ghana international Mohammed Gago has likened teen star Fatawu Issahaku to legendary Abedi Pele.

Issahaku shot to prominence after the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, where he helped Ghana win the tournament and was adjudged most valuable player.



The 18-year-old who recently secured a move to Portuguese club Sporting CP began his career in Tamale, Northern Region under coach Mohammed Gargo.



He featured for Steadfast FC in the Division One League and later joined Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC on a short-term deal.



Speaking to 3Sports, Gargo who natured the Ghanaian teen star noted he possesses some qualities of the three-time African Footballer of the Year player.



“Fatawu is an exceptional player, it’s a God giving talent that he has. You see Fatawu play and you remind yourself of Abedi Pele. I was lucky to be there to watch Abedi Pele when he was with Real Tamale United at the time, I was a colts team player growing up until I catch up a bit with them before he left”

“I mean, you see the replica of Abedi Pele in Fatawu. His touches, movement, the speed, the passing, the awareness, ability of holding on to the ball and doing whatever he wants to do with the ball, I mean you can see that if Fatawu” he said.



“My only wish is to see Fatawu become the next Ballon d’Or player of Africa”



Issahaku was named the best African U20 player last year after helping Ghana to win the African Youth Championship in Mauritania.



During the competition, he played all of the Black Satellites' matches, scoring two goals in the group stages to help his side win the title for the fourth time in its history.



In March 2021, after his exploits with the U20 side, he was given his first call-up to the Ghana senior team as the Black Stars challenged South Africa and Sao Tome in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

He scored a free-kick goal against Uzbekistan when the Black Stars' B Team played Uzbekistan.



In September 2021, Fatawu made his debut for the Black Stars in a 3–1 victory over Zimbabwe in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications.



Fatawu made the final squad for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon earlier this year.



The teenage sensation was involved in Ghana's World Cup qualification last week when the Black Stars edged out Nigeria and he started in both games in the two-legged play-off.