Mohammed Gargo wants to introduce European style of play at Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman FC new coach, Mohammed Gargo

Nsoatreman FC new coach Mohammed Gargo has promised to introduce a European style of play at the club.

The Nsoatre-based club announced the appointment of Gargo on Tuesday on a three-year contract which runs until 2025.



With Gargo's appointment, Boniface Ayipah who guided the club in Division One to secure qualification to the top tier has been relegated to the assistant coach role.



Speaking to Nimdie FM, Gargo noted European football gives money and for that matter, he will introduce it at the club.



“You know already that all the teams I handled were able to play. It was through the knowledge we acquired from abroad and I still want to extend it to the youth because it is the type of European football that gives money.



“As for me I always want to coach the young ones so that they won’t find things difficult when they get the opportunity to reach the highest level. I am bringing the knowledge we acquired from 1991 and the chance we had to play in Europe to Sunyani because the owner has discussed the project with me. I accepted and I am that type of coach. As far as we want the team to stay in the league and perform well, we need to develop them so that they can move forward in football.

“I am fine with everyone and I am happy to serve people like this because when you are working with someone who is having the team at heart, it will help you to find things simple. Is only one or two things that need to be done so that everything will be fine when I start,” Gargo stated.



Gargo started his career as a tactician in February 2010 with New Edubiase United before heading to Real Tamale United in August same year.



The 47-year-old has international experience having handled Namibian club Tura Magic in September 2018 where he guided them to a 3rd place finish.



He joined African Stars also in Namibia the following year after his successful spell at Tura Magic in only his first season at the club.



Gargo has previously worked for BA United and Steadfast FC in Ghana's top division and second-tier respectively.