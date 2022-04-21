Mohammed Kudus’ Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag to join Manchester United

Ajax coach, Erik Ten Hag

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus will lose his coach at Ajax, Erik Ten Hag at the end of this season to English Premier League side Manchester United.



The Dutchman was announced by the Red Devils and is expected to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of this season on a three-year deal.



Erik Ten Hag brought in Mohammed Kudus from FC Nordsjaelland at a fee of £8.1m in 2021 after describing the Ghanaian as an ‘incredible potential.’



Kudus got off to a bright start with one goal and three assists in his opening three games for Ajax under the Dutch coach.

Unfortunately, a series of injuries has affected Kudus performance but he is currently working his way up to return to top form.



Ten Hag will become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.



Since taking over Ajax, Ten Hag has won four trophies which include two KNVB Cup, two Dutch Eredivisie and he is on the verge of winning another Eredivisie title as Ajax leads PSV Eindhoven by four points.



Manchester United have had a terrible campaign this season as they are sixth in the Premier League, three points behind Tottenham, who are in fourth place in the Champions League.



