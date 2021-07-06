Mohammed Kudus arrives in Holland for preseason, gears up for second campaign at Ajax

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus [L]

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus touched down in Holland over the weekend to begin preseason for the upcoming campaign.

The 20-year-old Black Stars player is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the 2021/22 season, as preparations begin for the new season.



Kudus joined his Ajax teammates as they jogged through the mountains and also went through bike riding as they build their fitness before football work begins.



The Dutch champions have lined up friendlies against Quick 20, Paderborn, Anderlecht, and Bayern Munich before the season starts.



The former FC Nordsjaelland player joined the Eredivisie giants last summer, and had a mixed campaign, as he struggled with injuries at a point in the season.

However, he played an immense role as Ajax won their 34th league title and also the KNVB Cup.



The Ghana international was voted the best player under the age of 21 in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.



An accolade that will inspire him going into the new campaign.



Mohammed Kudus scored four goals and created three assists in 17 league games last season.